Help Me Fund My Retirement to Spend Precious Time

Dear Friends and Family,





After dedicating 30 years of my life serving in the Army, I find myself at a new chapter, one filled with hope and the desire to spend more time with my beloved grandchildren. Throughout my military career, I have learned the values of sacrifice, discipline, and service, and now, it’s time for me to focus on what truly matters: my family and nurturing the next generation in God’s work.





As I transition into retirement, I am reaching out to you for support. My goal is to raise $200,000 to secure my financial future, allowing me to pay off bills and create a stable environment where I can fully engage with my grandchildren. I want to be there for them—sharing stories, teaching them about faith, and watching them grow into the wonderful individuals God has destined them to be.





Your contributions will not only assist me in achieving financial security but will also enable me to be a present and guiding influence in my grandchildren’s lives. With your help, I can focus on nurturing their spiritual growth and supporting them in their journey of faith without the stress of financial burdens.





Every dollar counts, and I am grateful for any support you can provide. Whether it’s a small donation or sharing this campaign with others, your kindness will make a significant difference in our lives.





Thank you for considering my request. I am blessed to have such a supportive community, and I look forward to the joyful moments ahead with my family, all made possible by your generosity.





With heartfelt gratitude,

Scott Reed