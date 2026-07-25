Help Me Open the Door to My Future Through an MBA

Dear beautiful soul🩷thank you for reading my Story🫶🏻

My name is Fatima Zahra, and I am 23 years old

I lost my mom when I was only eight years old. At an age where a child should feel protected, guided, and loved, I had to learn how to be strong…and to parent my self and I had to grow up with pain in my heart, but also with a Hope 💕that kept me alive…





Since I was a little girl, I understood that education could be my way out. So I studied with all my heart. I worked hard, even when I was tired. I kept going, even when life felt unfair. I tried every day to become a good student, a strong woman, and someone my younger self would be proud of.

Despite all the challenges, I never gave up.

Today, I am an engineering student at National school of engineerig in Fez 🇲🇦and through years of sacrifice and dedication, I have been able to win several prizes and competitions in engineering … One of the biggest honors of my life was being named Best Engineering Student in North Africa 2024 ( You can check the Article Ingenieuse’s2024 Essaidi Fatima zahrae ) I have also participated in international competitions and received recognition for my work, my ideas, and my passion.





But behind every award, there is a story people do not always see. There were nights of crying, moments of fear, and times when I felt completely alone.





Still, I kept choosing my future. I kept choosing hope.





Today, I am asking for your help to make one of the biggest dreams of my life come true: studying an MBA in the United States🇺🇸

For me, this MBA is not just a degree. It is a chance to change my life forever.





It is a chance to open doors that I could never open alone.

It is a chance to become the woman I have fought so hard to become.

Your donation, no matter how small, would mean the world to me. It would not only help fund my studies. It would help a young woman who has fought since childhood believe that dreams can still come true.

If you cannot donate, sharing my story would already mean so much.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading my story, for believing in me, and for helping me get closer to the future I have been fighting for my whole life.

With love and gratitude,

Fatima Zahra🫶🏻