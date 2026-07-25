GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Me Open the Door to My Future Through an MBA

GoalMAD 150,000 MAD
RaisedMAD 0 MAD

Fundraiser created byFatima zahrae Essaidi

Fundraiser funds will be received by Fatima zahrae Essaidi

Help Me Open the Door to My Future Through an MBA

Dear beautiful soul🩷thank you for reading my Story🫶🏻

My name is Fatima Zahra, and I am 23 years old

I lost my mom when I was only eight years old. At an age where a child should feel protected, guided, and loved, I had to learn how to be strong…and to parent my self and I had to grow up with pain in my heart, but also with a Hope 💕that kept me alive…


Since I was a little girl, I understood that education could be my way out. So I studied with all my heart. I worked hard, even when I was tired. I kept going, even when life felt unfair. I tried every day to become a good student, a strong woman, and someone my younger self would be proud of.

Despite all the challenges, I never gave up.

Today, I am an engineering student at National school of engineerig in Fez 🇲🇦and through years of sacrifice and dedication, I have been able to win several prizes and competitions in engineering … One of the biggest honors of my life was being named Best Engineering Student in North Africa 2024 ( You can check the Article Ingenieuse’s2024 Essaidi Fatima zahrae ) I have also participated in international competitions and received recognition for my work, my ideas, and my passion.


But behind every award, there is a story people do not always see. There were nights of crying, moments of fear, and times when I felt completely alone.


Still, I kept choosing my future. I kept choosing hope.


Today, I am asking for your help to make one of the biggest dreams of my life come true: studying an MBA in the United States🇺🇸

For me, this MBA is not just a degree. It is a chance to change my life forever.


It is a chance to open doors that I could never open alone.

It is a chance to become the woman I have fought so hard to become.

Your donation, no matter how small, would mean the world to me. It would not only help fund my studies. It would help a young woman who has fought since childhood believe that dreams can still come true.

If you cannot donate, sharing my story would already mean so much.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading my story, for believing in me, and for helping me get closer to the future I have been fighting for my whole life.

With love and gratitude,

Fatima Zahra🫶🏻

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve