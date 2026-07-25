Help me support my application for further studies

My name is Naomi Onojeta, I recently graduated with a degree in computer science and it has always been my dream to further my studies in Data Science, to achieve this dream I have spent the most of last year and this applying to universities and scholarships in order to get the quality education I need, however I haven’t been quite lucky with my applications and it’s a bit discouraging , but then I have taken time to consider what I need to improve my applications and I am hoping to become more deligent in applying till the dream I have comes true. However sending out several applications cost money which I don’t hold much of currently , most times an application fee, which is why I’m starting this GiveSendgo account. I am hoping your generous donations will help me keep funding my applications till I finally have good news to share with all of you, Thank you so much.