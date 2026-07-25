Help me fulfill my grandmother´s dream

Hello yall, today I turn to you with my heart in my hand to ask for support for a very special person in my life: my grandmother. But this would be a secret between us because she would be embarrassed to know that I'm doing this for this reason I can't put real photos of how it looks





She needs to undergo eye surgery that will allow her to improve her vision and recover part of her independence and quality of life. Due to medical costs and expenses related to the procedure, we need to raise $2,800 to make this surgery possible.





My grandmother has dedicated her life to taking care of and supporting our family. Now it's our turn to help her at a time when she needs it most. Each contribution, regardless of the amount, brings us one step closer to the goal and represents a hope so that you can see better again and carry out your daily activities with greater security.





If it is not possible for you to collaborate financially, sharing this campaign will also be of great help to reach more people.





We deeply appreciate any support, prayer or message of encouragement. Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping us give my grandmother the opportunity to improve her visual health.





Every donation counts, it helps my grandmother's dream come true and that she can see better.