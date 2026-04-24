Help me fulfill my dream!

Have you wanted to do something that you know would have changed your life, but let people (family) talk you out of it? Have you let the opinions of people who really didn’t care about you outweigh what you knew to be true about you? And have you felt a way about it ever since? I have and right now, with your help, I can do something about it. I have enrolled in my dream school at 51, and want to finally achieve my dream of completing my degree at North Carolina A & T State University. I am 12 classes away from finishing, and will run out of financial aid before I’m done.

I’ve been through a lot. I raised three sons on my own with NO help. Battled depression and a host of other things that could make people feel sorry for me. But I don’t want this to be a sob story… I choose for it to be one of overcoming and achieving. I know that complete strangers donating to me is a long-shot, but I’m betting on myself, hoping that you can relate to me, and that you will bet on me, too.