Help Me Fulfill a Lifelong Dream & Build a Legacy!

Hello, my name is Nicole Shafer, and today I'm asking for your support as I take the final step toward a dream I've carried with me for most of my life.

When I was just 10 years old, I dreamed of a career in real estate. I didn't fully understand everything the profession involved back then, but I knew I wanted a career where I could help people, build something meaningful, and create opportunities that would last far beyond myself.

Today, that childhood dream is finally within reach.

I chose real estate for two reasons. The first is to fulfill the dream I've held since I was a little girl. The second is even bigger—to build a legacy that can impact generations to come. I want to create a future built on hard work, integrity, and service, one that my family can be proud of and that opens doors for those who come after me.

Before I can officially begin my career, I must pay $1,800 in required NAAR/NAMLS fees within the next 30 days. These fees are the final hurdle standing between me and the opportunity I've worked so hard to achieve.

Asking for help doesn't come naturally to me. I've always believed in working hard for what I want. But sometimes, the biggest dreams require a community willing to believe in them too.

Your donation isn't simply helping me pay a fee. You're helping turn a lifelong dream into reality. You're helping me launch a career that will allow me to serve families as they make one of the biggest decisions of their lives. You're helping me begin building a legacy rooted in faith, perseverance, and the desire to make a lasting difference.

Every contribution—whether it's $10, $25, $50, or more—brings me one step closer to reaching my goal. And if you're unable to donate, sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and social media would mean the world to me.

I truly believe that one act of kindness can change the course of someone's life. Your support today could be the reason I get to open the door to a career I've dreamed about for over two decades.

Thank you for believing in me, encouraging me, and helping me take this life-changing step. I promise to work tirelessly, serve others with honesty and compassion, and one day pay this generosity forward to someone else pursuing their own dream.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for being part of my journey.

With gratitude,

Nicole Shafer





You can also give through Cash app, Venmo, Zelle.

$nicoleshafer44

@NICOLE-SHAFER-0

Zelle: nicoleshafer44@gmail.com