GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Me Fulfill a Lifelong Dream & Build a Legacy!

Goal$1,800 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byNicole Shafer

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nicole Shafer

Help Me Fulfill a Lifelong Dream & Build a Legacy!

Hello, my name is Nicole Shafer, and today I'm asking for your support as I take the final step toward a dream I've carried with me for most of my life.

When I was just 10 years old, I dreamed of a career in real estate. I didn't fully understand everything the profession involved back then, but I knew I wanted a career where I could help people, build something meaningful, and create opportunities that would last far beyond myself.

Today, that childhood dream is finally within reach.

I chose real estate for two reasons. The first is to fulfill the dream I've held since I was a little girl. The second is even bigger—to build a legacy that can impact generations to come. I want to create a future built on hard work, integrity, and service, one that my family can be proud of and that opens doors for those who come after me.

Before I can officially begin my career, I must pay $1,800 in required NAAR/NAMLS fees within the next 30 days. These fees are the final hurdle standing between me and the opportunity I've worked so hard to achieve.

Asking for help doesn't come naturally to me. I've always believed in working hard for what I want. But sometimes, the biggest dreams require a community willing to believe in them too.

Your donation isn't simply helping me pay a fee. You're helping turn a lifelong dream into reality. You're helping me launch a career that will allow me to serve families as they make one of the biggest decisions of their lives. You're helping me begin building a legacy rooted in faith, perseverance, and the desire to make a lasting difference.

Every contribution—whether it's $10, $25, $50, or more—brings me one step closer to reaching my goal. And if you're unable to donate, sharing this campaign with your friends, family, and social media would mean the world to me.

I truly believe that one act of kindness can change the course of someone's life. Your support today could be the reason I get to open the door to a career I've dreamed about for over two decades.

Thank you for believing in me, encouraging me, and helping me take this life-changing step. I promise to work tirelessly, serve others with honesty and compassion, and one day pay this generosity forward to someone else pursuing their own dream.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for being part of my journey.

With gratitude,

Nicole Shafer


You can also give through Cash app, Venmo, Zelle.

$nicoleshafer44

@NICOLE-SHAFER-0

Zelle: nicoleshafer44@gmail.com

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve