Help Me Fix My Vehicle to Get Back to Work

I've been out of work for about six months and have been struggling. I recently got a vehicle, but it's starting to have problems. I need to get it fixed so I can have reliable transportation to continue looking for work. Your support would mean so much to me right now. Anything would help. God knows i need it and I certainly couldn't waist a God given chance.. i've fallen behind on bills, and i've in my least $2,200 in debt on top of needing my vehicle fixed.