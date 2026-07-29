Help me fix my teeth, so I can eat and be healthy

I have been working 14 to 15 hours a day trying to make enough money to pay for dental implants, but Life has its little hiccups and I’ve had some hiccups that I’ve had to use my money for other family members because family comes first. Here’s my story and I will honestly say the more difficult part besides-asking people for money is putting my face out there. I do not like the way I look because I unfortunately had to have all but 6 of my teeth removed. Dentures didn’t work and they are only a temporary fix because without teeth attached to your jaw bone your bone starts to recede, making it difficult and sometimes impossible to eat food properly. To get the nutrients from food you have to chew it. I have been struggling with this for a while now. So if you can help me get dental implants I would greatly appreciate it. God bless everyone.