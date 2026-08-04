Help Me Fix My Car and Pay Bills

My name is Honey. A week after I moved into my house, my car stopped working. I lost the job I'd had for three years because of it. Right now I'm struggling to cover my bills and get my car fixed so I can work again.





This is the first time I've asked for help. I'm praying that God will send an angel to bless me with support during this time. If you're able to help, I'm so grateful. And if you can't, please keep me and my situation in your prayers.





Thank you so much.