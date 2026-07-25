Help me finish strong with this 3.9 gpa

Hi, my name is William, and I’m a full-time paraeducator, father, and full-time student pursuing my bachelor’s degree in Human Services. By the grace of God, I’ve maintained a 3.9 GPA, and I’m on track to graduate this December before beginning my Master of Social Work (MSW) in January.

Working with children every day has shown me how much support our youth and families truly need. My dream is to become a school social worker and mental health advocate, helping children navigate trauma, overcome challenges, and realize their potential. I believe one caring adult can change the course of a young person’s life, and I want to be that person for as many children as I can.

Like many working students, I’ve had to balance a full-time job, fatherhood, rent, childcare, child support, and the rising cost of living while pursuing my education. This year, my financial aid was significantly reduced, making it much harder to cover tuition and the costs associated with finishing my degree.

I’m asking for your help to cross the finish line.

Your donations will go toward:

Tuition and remaining educational expenses Graduation regalia and commencement costs Books and required school materials Childcare and essential living expenses while I complete my degree

Every dollar brings me one step closer to graduating and continuing my journey toward becoming a licensed social worker. Your support is more than an investment in my education—it’s an investment in the countless children and families I hope to serve throughout my career.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, or social media would mean just as much.

Thank you for believing in me, supporting my journey, and helping me turn this dream into a lifelong mission of serving others.

With gratitude,

William Evans



