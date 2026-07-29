Help Me Finish School

Hello, my name is Elizabeth, and I am raising support to help me complete my Mental Health Tx program.

This journey is deeply personal to me. I have spent years in nursing, caring for patients and families during some of the most vulnerable moments of their lives. Through that work, I have seen how much trauma, depression, anxiety, grief, violence, and family instability can affect young people, especially teens who do not always have the support or safe spaces they need.

My goal is not only to finish school, but to use my education to help build something meaningful for the community. After completing my program, I plan to start a nonprofit organization for teens who have experienced trauma. My vision is to create a place where young people can receive support, mentorship, mental health education, coping skills, group support, creative healing activities, and encouragement.

Funds raised will help with school expenses, clinical/practicum costs, books, board preparation, licensing, certification fees, and the early planning needed to begin building a trauma-focused nonprofit for teens.

Any donation, prayer, or share helps me move closer to completing this program and creating a future resource for young people who deserve healing, hope, and support.

Thank you for believing in me, my education, and the teens this work may one day serve.

With gratitude,

Elizabeth