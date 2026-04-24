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Help me finish my studies

Goal$13,500 AUD
Raised$7 AUD

Fundraiser created byKarma Om

Fundraiser funds will be received by Karma Om

Help me finish my studies

My name is Karma and I am from Bhutan. About a year and a half ago, I moved to Australia with a dream of pursuing a master’s degree and building a better future for myself and my family. Alongside my studies, I have worked hard to support myself financially while also helping my family back home whenever I could.


Life as an international student has been challenging. I live in a small studio apartment, and a significant portion of my income goes toward rent and basic living expenses. Despite the financial pressures, I have always done my best to manage my responsibilities and continue working toward my educational goals.


Earlier this year, my life changed forever when I lost my mother unexpectedly. Returning to Bhutan for her funeral and traditional rituals was something I had to do, but it came at a significant financial cost. The trip and associated expenses used up all the savings I had worked so hard to build. More importantly, losing my mother has been one of the most painful experiences of my life.


Today, I am approaching the final semester of my master’s degree. After years of hard work, sacrifice, and determination, I am so close to completing my studies. Unfortunately, I am now struggling to pay my remaining tuition fees. I have taken on as much work as I can while balancing my studies, including additional casual jobs and side work, but I am still falling short.


Creating this fundraiser is not something I ever imagined I would do. Asking for help is difficult, but I have reached a point where I cannot complete this journey alone. Without financial assistance, I may be forced to defer or discontinue my studies despite being so close to graduation.


Any contribution, no matter the amount, would help me continue my education and move one step closer to achieving the goal that brought me to Australia. Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, support, and encouragement mean more than words can express.


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