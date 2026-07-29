Help Me Finish My Final Year of Medical School

My name is Marita, and I am a Norwegian medical student at Masaryk University Faculty of Medicine in Brno, Czech Republic.





After years of hard work, exams, clinical rotations, and dedication, I am now entering the final year of medical school. I have successfully completed almost the entire six-year medical program and have only one year remaining before I can graduate and return to Norway as a physician.





Unfortunately, my journey has not been without challenges. During my studies, I experienced a period of illness that caused a delay in my education. Although I recovered and continued my studies, the delay resulted in me exhausting my eligibility for student funding.

I have now reached the limit of financial support available to me despite being so close to completing my degree.





My final year consists primarily of clinical placements and hospital-based training, much of which will take place in Norway. This is the final step before graduation and the beginning of my career as a doctor.





To complete my education, I must cover my remaining tuition fees and living expenses without access to student funding. The tuition fee for my final year is approximately 300,000 CZK, in addition to housing, transportation, and daily living costs.





I am asking for help because I have already invested six years of my life into becoming a doctor. Walking away now, with only one year remaining, would mean losing years of education, effort, and commitment.





Every contribution, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to finishing medical school and entering the healthcare profession. If you are unable to donate, sharing my story would mean the world to me.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me achieve my dream of becoming a physician.





With sincere gratitude,

Marita Nordli

Norwegian Medical Student

Masaryk University, Brno