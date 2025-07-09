Help Me Finish My Final Semester & Continue Servin

Hi everyone,

My name is Taylor, and I never imagined I'd be in a position where I would have to ask for help, but I'm choosing to put my pride aside so I can finish what I've worked so hard to achieve.

I am currently in my final semester of college, pursuing a bachelor's degree in Psychology with a minor in Criminology. My dream is to use my education to advocate for and support individuals, children, and families who have experienced trauma and adversity.

Over the past several years, my family has faced significant medical challenges. My mom has sickle cell disease and has undergone multiple surgeries after being diagnosed with brain tumors. As her health declined, I stepped in to help with her medical expenses and support our family however I could. While I don't regret being there for my mom, those unexpected financial responsibilities made it difficult for me to keep up with my own educational expenses.

As a result, I now have an outstanding balance that is preventing me from paying for my final semester and completing my degree.

In addition to being a student, I have started a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children who have an absent parent due to death or incarceration. This mission is deeply personal to me, and I want to continue creating safe spaces, resources, and opportunities for children who know what it feels like to grow up without a parent. Completing my degree will allow me to expand my impact and better serve the families and communities I care so deeply about.

If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, you would be investing in more than my education, you would be helping me cross the finish line and continue serving others through my career and nonprofit. If you're unable to give financially, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, and community would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, your encouragement, and your generosity. Every donation and every share brings me one step closer to graduating and fulfilling the purpose I believe God has placed on my life.

With gratitude