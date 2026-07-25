Help Me Finish My Final Exam

Hello everyone,





My name is Blessing, and I am from Kenya. I never got the chance to finish Form Four because of financial challenges. This year I finally got another opportunity to continue my education and prepare for my KCSE exams.





Right now, I am unemployed and struggling with a KSh 50,000 school fee balance. Despite trying everything I can to earn money, I haven't been successful. I've looked for jobs, searched for online work, and explored every option I could think of, but I'm still unable to raise the money I need.





This has been one of the hardest times in my life. Finishing my education means everything to me because I believe it will give me a better chance at building a stable future and finding employment.





I'm humbly asking for your support. Any donation, no matter how small, will help me reduce my school fee balance and move one step closer to completing my education. If you're unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would also mean the world to me.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, support, and prayers truly mean so much to me.