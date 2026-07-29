Help Me Finish Medical School

I came to the U.S. alone at 10, not speaking English, chasing a dream of becoming a doctor.

Now, I’m at risk of not finishing medical school without your help.





Summary:





I came to the U.S. alone at 10 from rural Vietnam, not speaking English, chasing a dream of becoming a doctor. Today, I’m a second-year medical student—but with a student international visa, I have minimal access to most financial aid or loans. In addition I can no longer work full-time while entering 60+ hour clinical training. I’m at risk of not finishing. Your support will help me stay in medical school, complete my training, and serve patients who need compassionate care.









My story:





My name is San, and my story began in a small farming town called Go Dau in Southern Vietnam.





I was raised by my grandparents, who spent their lives farming rubber trees. For the first 10 years of my life, they taught me the value of hard work, sacrifice, and resilience. In 2010, my life changed forever when I was given the opportunity to move to the United States in pursuit of an education—and a dream of one day becoming a physician.





I arrived in America not knowing a single word of English leaving my parents and brother in Vietnam. I have not seen them since the day I left.





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A New Life in America





I moved to Sacramento, California, where my extended family welcomed me into their home and gave me a chance to start over. Through their generosity, my faith, and relentless determination, I began building a future I once thought was impossible.





I attended St. Mary Parish School and later graduated from St. Francis High School. It was there that I found my faith, was baptized, and discovered a deeper purpose that has guided me through every challenge since. I received a Fulbright scholarship to Sac State in Biological Sciences and then after all my hard work studying I got accepted to UC Davis Medical School - my dream school. I saved all I could, continued to work full-time during my first year of medical school, sacrificing all I could to get where I am. All this will be for nothing if I don’t get the help from the kindness of others since I am unable to complete my clinical hospital rotations and work full-time.





I am the first in my family to graduate high school graduate college, and attend medical school. I want to give back to this country because I see myself as an American but haven’t been able to switch my student visa status, but hope to as soon as I become a physician!





Fundraising Goal





Goal: $60,000





Any amount above the goal will go toward reducing future tuition burden and helping me complete my final years of training.





Funds will go toward:





• Medical school tuition during clinical training

• Basic living expenses while in full-time hospital rotations

• Required exam and licensing costs





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What Your Donation Does





• $25 → Covers meals during long hospital shifts

• $50 → Helps with books, study materials, and daily essentials

• $100 → Supports transportation to clinical sites

• $250 → Contributes to exam and licensing fees

• $500+ → Directly offsets tuition and keeps me enrolled in school









Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for being part of this journey.

Your support—whether through a donation, sharing this page, or keeping me in your prayers—truly brings me closer to becoming the physician I have worked my entire life to become.





With heartfelt gratitude,

San



