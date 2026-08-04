My name is Monique. I'm currently homeless, sleeping on couches when I can, and other times on benches in parks or in dark spots where people won't see me. I wash up at gyms and hospitals. I don't have family to help me, it's just me and God.





I'm raising money to help me find stable housing and get back on my feet. Every bit of support means so much to me right now. Thank you for standing with me during this difficult time.