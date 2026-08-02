Help Me Find Safe Housing Before The End of August

I'm 62 and disabled, living on SSDI. My father passed away on July 10th, and my lease ends at the end of August. The apartment complex is asking me to move out, and I'm struggling to find a place I can afford before I become homeless.





Right now, my only income is my monthly SSDI check. Finding an affordable apartment has been incredibly difficult, and time is running out. If I could pay for an apartment a year in advance, it would give me the stability and breathing room I desperately need, time to grieve, to recover, and to explore a part-time position that works around my doctor's appointments.





I'm grateful for any help. Your support would mean everything to me during this uncertain time.