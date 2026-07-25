Help me find peace

To ABBA Yahuah be the esteem. Peace be with you my brothers and sisters. I am Evanson living in Tanzania Africa, I have passed through alot of tribulations from immediate family members and friends. I am going through alot of rejections and separation, for over 8 years have been jobless depending for provisions from well wishers. For now I want to relocate from my relatives house whom I am staying with her and her family because it not safe for me. I am saved and I believe in the true Creator Yahuah, I have talents even though I have not highly educated. I can do ICT jobs and commercial. I am gifted to do signs miracles and wonders through our creator. For now I want your support to help relocate to a rural place in my country where I will be able to rent a house for myself and start a business. I was not able to get married or have childrens due to the bondage my immediate family made me to go through. For now I am delivered. My phone number is +255754333510 registered in WhatsApp