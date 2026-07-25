Help Me Find My Footing Again

If you know me, you know this is one of the hardest things I've ever done. I've always been someone who works hard, figures things out on my own, and hates asking for help. But after a long season of setback after setback, I've realized that sometimes strength also means allowing others to help carry the weight.

Over the past two years, I've been battling ongoing liver-related health issues that have left me immunocompromised. Between countless appointments, emergency room visits, hospital stays, chronic pain, and medical bills, I've been doing everything I can to keep moving forward while continuing to work full-time. It's been physically exhausting, emotionally draining, and financially overwhelming.

About a month and a half ago, I made the difficult decision to leave a living situation that had become toxic. While it wasn't an easy choice, it was the right one for my well-being. Starting over meant paying for deposits, moving expenses, and furnishing a place of my own, which quickly wiped out what little financial cushion I had left.

Then, a few months ago, my sweet dog suffered a frightening accident after falling out of my car window. She sustained multiple injuries, and making sure she received the care she needed was never a question. Thankfully she's okay, but the emergency veterinary care added more than $500 in unexpected expenses at a time when I was already struggling.

Since then, my bank account has become overdrawn, my credit cards have reached their limits, and I'm fighting just to keep up with everyday necessities like my car payment, groceries, and medical expenses.

I've tried everything I can think of to stay ahead. I've continued working full-time despite my health challenges, picked up every opportunity I could, and even donated plasma to help cover bills until I developed a hematoma and had to stop. Living with a compromised immune system while pushing myself this hard has taken a toll, and I have reached a point where I simply can't do it alone anymore.

As difficult as it is to ask, I'm asking now.

Any donation, no matter how small, will help me catch up on essential expenses, keep my car, pay down medical and veterinary bills, and give me the stability I need to keep moving forward instead of constantly falling further behind.

If you're unable to give, I completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser or keeping me in your thoughts and prayers means more than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, encouragement, and support remind me that even during life's hardest seasons, none of us have to walk through them completely alone. I look forward to the day I'm able to pay this kindness forward.



