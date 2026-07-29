Help me find Independence and Healing

For the past two years, I have been struggling with serious health problems, including disc degeneration, excessive daytime sleepiness, and plantar fasciitis. I wear leg braces and custom shoe inserts just to walk straight. Despite my efforts to see every doctor and get every test possible, my health has only gotten worse. I can no longer keep a job, and I’ve filed for disability, but the process takes 200-230 days just for a decision—and most people are denied several times. Without steady income, I do odd jobs for people I know, but it’s barely enough to pay for gas to get to doctor’s appointments, let alone cover rent or basic living expenses.





As of January, I haven’t been able to pay rent, and my living situation has become hostile and stressful. I minimize my usage, buy my own food and supplies, and stay in my room most of the day, but the turmoil is affecting my mental health on top of my physical challenges. I’m at a loss and facing homelessness. If I could raise enough to buy an old van, a solar generator/battery, and a few essentials, I could have some independence and a safe place to live. This would give me a chance to focus on healing and hopefully get better without constant scrutiny.





I would be extremely grateful for any help. I pray I can get answers soon and find a way to not end up feeling so hopeless. Your support means everything to me right now.