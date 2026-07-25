Help Me Find Hope After Unimaginable Loss





My name is Carol, and asking for help is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do. I have always believed in working hard and handling life's challenges on my own. Unfortunately, the past two years have brought more than I could have ever imagined.

In 2024, I lost my beloved mother. I was still trying to cope with that heartbreaking loss when, on June 24, 2025, my only child, died after unknowingly taking drugs that were laced with a deadly substance. He was only 36 years old.

No words can describe the pain of losing a child. He wasn't just my son—he was my heart. I loved him from the moment I knew I was pregnant with him, and despite his struggles with addiction, I never stopped believing he could overcome it. Losing him has left a hole in my life that can never be filled.

As I have tried to survive this overwhelming grief, my own health has continued to decline. I live with serious medical conditions, including heart disease following a previous heart attack, breast disease, recurring skin cancers that require additional procedures, and severe depression. These conditions require ongoing doctor visits, testing, treatments, and surgeries.

Although I receive disability benefits, nearly all of my monthly income goes toward medical expenses and the basic cost of staying alive. Many tests and procedures require payment before they can even be performed, forcing me to rely on credit cards simply to receive necessary medical care. The financial burden has continued to grow, and my medical debt is now approaching $20,000.

Today, I am struggling just to afford everyday necessities while trying to keep up with the medical care I desperately need. I do not want to also become homeless during all of this.

If you are able to help, any donation—no matter the size—would mean more than I can express. The funds will help me pay medical bills, reduce the debt that has accumulated from necessary healthcare and the loss of my son, and allow me to continue receiving the treatments and testing my doctors say I need.

If donating isn't possible, I completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser with others or keeping me in your thoughts and prayers would also mean the world to me.

I never imagined I would be in a position where I needed to ask for help. But today, I am asking with humility and hope. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness you are able to show.

With heartfelt gratitude