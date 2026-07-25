Help me fighting with brain tumor

My name is Ahmed, and I am a 17-year-old student with dreams of becoming a doctor so I can help others one day. Until recently, I was focused on my studies and spending time with my family. But my life changed when I was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Since then, I have experienced severe headaches, dizziness, and difficulty concentrating. My doctors have advised that I need surgery and further treatment as soon as possible. Unfortunately, my family cannot afford the cost of the operation, hospital care, medications, and follow-up treatment. We have exhausted our savings, but we still need help.

It is not easy for me to ask for financial support, but today I am reaching out with hope. Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to receiving the treatment I need. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing my story with others would mean the world to me.

Your kindness can give me the chance to recover, return to school, and continue pursuing my dreams. Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, and for any support you can offer. Your generosity could help save my life and give me hope for a brighter future.



