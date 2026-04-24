Help me fight to keep my family together

I never imagined I would be in this position, but today I am reaching out for help for my family.





My husband was recently taken into immigration custody, and our lives were turned upside down overnight. We have two children who miss their father every day, and I am currently expecting our third child. This has been an incredibly painful and stressful time for all of us.





My husband is a loving father and an important part of our home. He helps care for our children and has always been there for our family. His absence has left an emotional void that cannot be replaced, and our children constantly ask when they will be able to see their dad again.





As we fight to keep our family together, we are facing overwhelming legal fees for immigration attorneys and court expenses. We are doing everything we can, but the costs are more than we can handle on our own.





I am humbly asking for any help you can give. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward legal representation and the expenses needed to fight his case. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your prayers, and for any support you can provide. Your kindness gives us hope during one of the hardest moments of our lives.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you.





— Marangely vargas











