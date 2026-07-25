Help Me Fight to Bring My Son Home

My name is Sakendria Eubanks, and today I’m asking for help with one of the hardest battles of my life—the fight to be an active, loving mother in my son’s life.

For years, I have been working to regain shared custody and the opportunity to be involved in my son Quintin’s life. My goal is simple: to be present for him, to help make decisions about his education and medical care, and to build the healthy relationship every child deserves with both parents.

This journey has not been easy. There have been many court hearings, legal expenses, and emotional challenges. Even through difficult circumstances, I have continued to work on improving my life. I have strengthened my faith, sought opportunities to serve others by pursuing peer support training, and remained committed to becoming the best mother I can be.

Unfortunately, hiring an experienced family law attorney is more than I can afford on my own. The legal costs continue to grow, and without proper representation, it is difficult to fully present my case in court.

I am asking for your support to help raise funds for attorney fees, court costs, filing fees, and other legal expenses related to my custody case. Every donation, no matter how small, will help me continue fighting for the opportunity to be a consistent and loving presence in my son’s life.

If you are unable to donate, I completely understand. Please consider sharing my story with your family, friends, and community. Your prayers, encouragement, and support mean more than words can express.

Thank you for believing in me and for standing beside me during this difficult chapter. I remain hopeful that, with God’s guidance and the support of others, I will have the opportunity to continue building a stronger future with my son.

With gratitude,

Sakendria Eubanks



