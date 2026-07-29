Help Me Fight Stage 3 Breast Cancer

Hello everyone,





I've never asked for much or any help before, and this is kind of embarrassing for me. My name is Marie, I am 45 years old, a mother and daughter from Tagum City. A few months ago, my world was turned upside down when I was diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast Cancer.





The doctor’s words still echo in my mind every single day. What started as a small lump quickly became a life-threatening battle. Stage 3 means the cancer has already spread to my lymph nodes, and I now face an aggressive treatment plan that includes surgery (mastectomy), chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Without immediate and complete treatment, my chances of survival will drop significantly.

I am currently undergoing treatment, but the financial burden has become overwhelming. In the Philippines, cancer care is extremely expensive, especially when you need multiple sessions of chemotherapy, surgery, medicines, and regular monitoring. We have already used up our savings and borrowed from family and friends, but we are still far from covering everything.

I am raising ₱600,000 to help cover:

Mastectomy and hospital fees Chemotherapy sessions Radiation therapy Medications and supportive drugs Laboratory tests and scans Transportation and food allowance during treatment





Every peso counts. Even the smallest donation will bring me one step closer to completing my treatment and having a second chance at life. I still want to be here for my family. I still dream of growing old with them and watching my child grow up.

I am fighting with everything I have, but I cannot do this alone. If you can spare anything — ₱50, ₱100, ₱500, or more — it will mean the world to me and my family. Sharing this campaign with your friends and family would also be a huge help.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your kindness and prayers will help give me strength to keep fighting, and I will feel less alone in this battle. God bless you.

With gratitude and hope, Marie Butuan City





PS. My friend helped me set this up because my English isn't very good, and she will receive the money since I don't have a bank account.