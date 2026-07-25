Help Me Fight Racial Profiling&UnlawfulIMPOUNDMENT

**Help Me Fight Racial Profiling and Unlawful Vehicle Impoundment**





I am reaching out to ask for your support because I have been a victim of racial profiling by the police, which led to the unlawful impoundment of my vehicle. During the encounter, the officers claimed I did not have a valid driver's license but refused to allow me to show my ID from my phone. This treatment was unfair, discriminatory, and without proper justification.





I am now working to get my vehicle out of impound, but I need financial assistance to cover the impound and storage fees. If anyone can contribute, I promise to refund every dollar contributed, as I plan to take legal action against the police and seek reimbursement through the tax commission. They have assured me that I will be eligible for a refund once I pay the fees, and I am committed to holding those responsible accountable.





Your support will help me fight against injustice and ensure my rights are protected. Thank you for helping me in this difficult time.



