Help Me Fight Injustice, Help Me Recover

Imagine walking down the street and two unidentified men jump out of a vehicle amd begin approaching. These men are unknown cops wearing unidentifiable clothing. They dont say anything, they just start pointing a shot gun at you demanding that you approach them. They don't say anything, never identify themselves, gave no explanation. This was a terrifying moment and when I turned to walk away the unknown cop shot me in my spine. Unknown to me they had already called in a k-9 unit demanding that they needed back up because I was being non compliant. I had committed NO CRIME, I WAS NOT A FUGITIVE, I WAS NOT A SUSPECT. After the shot me in my spine an officer shot me in the neck with a taser. This STILL wasn't good enough for these BRUTAL COPS. I was slammed to the ground, held down by two officers. One officer held out my leg while the K-9 cop sicked his dog upon me. The dog was then allowed yo rip my leg completely apart for almost a minute. The dog bit my leg 5 times. I was not struggling, I was not fighting. I had already been shot in my spine and tased in the neck. But they continued torturing me. Once they had enough torturing me, I was handcuffed, then one of the men took my badly crippled leg, turned my ankle to where it could no longer turn and began smashing his full weight down up the ankle until the tendon separated from bone. The men completely destroyed my body.

The men lied and charged me with Aggravated Assault on an officer. I never assaulted anyone and was walking away from these men at all times. They shot me in my back.

I was locked in isolation and charged with such a high bind that I could not bond out. I was never given proper treatment for the spinal injury and the County Jail medical allowed my leg to become septic through lack of adequate medical care. I was being tortured in the Johnson County jail gor 18 months. I was being drug through hallways when I could stand instead of being provided a wheelchair. I was told that I was faking a spinal injury and that my destroyed leg wasn't "that bad". I was told the only reason I have severe pain in my spine was because I was thinking that I had pain in my spine, it was all in my imagination. I was never given care, they allowed my spine to heal deformed from the fractures amd when I was finally able to get an MRI they told me I was just born with scoliosis. I have imagine from before I was shot that shows I was born and lived with a straight spine.

I suffered a fractured spine in 3 places and was left crippled, unable to walk for over 2 years. My spine is completely deformed and my leg is severely scarred, my tendon is still not connected in my ankle.

I was maliciously prosecuted by a corrupt District Attorney’s office. The assistant D.A. is married to the SGT of the police who shot me. This woman was taking on all the cases that involved police brutality, police misconduct and increasing the false charges to cover up for the entire police station because she was married to the SGT. She manipulated the system so that people would take a lower charge, a plea bargain.

I refused to take any of the plea bargains because I had did nothing wrong. I was the victim. While being locked in isolation, unable to do anything other than read, I began to unravel this corruption. I began to challenge this corruption. I went Pro-Se and after getting all the evidence, getting all the facts of this corruption I beat the false charges.

I had been tortured in isolation for 18 months before my charges were dismissed and my record was expunged.

I have filed multiple complaints on these officers and of course the police chief, the SGT replied that the officers did nothing wrong. This is sickness. I tried to get the Sheriff involved and the Sheriff said they can not charge these men with attacking me. There is no stopping these people unless this goes to the highest courts.

I am now crippled, trying to raise money to fight this injustice and to pay for spinal treatment. This is tyranny and it needs to be stopped before these cops can do this to anyone else.

Please help me so that I may help others who have been violated by the corrupt police departments and District Attorneys across America.







