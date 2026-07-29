Help Me Fight Heart Disease

Assalamu Alaikum,

My name is L Aspar, and I am from Sri Lanka. I am currently suffering from a serious heart condition and undergoing medical treatment. Due to my illness, I have faced significant medical expenses that I am unable to manage on my own.

Doctors have advised me to continue treatment, and I urgently need financial assistance to cover hospital bills, medicines, tests, and future medical care.

I humbly ask for your support during this difficult time. Any donation, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference in my recovery.

If you are unable to donate, please share my fundraiser with others.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers.

May Allah bless you and reward you abundantly.

L Aspar Sri Lanka