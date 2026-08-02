Help Me Fight for My Son Antonio

For the past six years, I have been fighting through the courts to have my son Antonio back in my life and to establish his home with me.

Antonio is a wonderful child with autism. For two and a half years, I cared for him and dedicated everything I had to his development and therapies. With a great deal of work and support, he made enormous progress and learned to communicate and express himself. I am incredibly proud of him.

Unfortunately, I have not been able to see my son for a very long time. Being separated from Antonio is heartbreaking. I miss him every single day, and all I want is to be able to see him, hold him, care for him and be present in his life again.

I am currently involved in ongoing family court proceedings and I am fighting legally to have Antonio's primary residence established with me. I also need to pay a court enforcement officer so that the existing arrangements concerning contact with my son can be enforced and I can spend time with him again.

My situation is further complicated by criminal proceedings connected with the previous circumstances surrounding my son and compliance with a court decision. I have appealed the judgment and need legal representation to continue defending my rights through the proper legal process.

After six years of lawyers, court proceedings and other expenses, I can no longer afford this fight alone. I urgently need financial help to pay my lawyer, the court enforcement officer and the other necessary legal costs.

I also suffer from supraventricular tachycardia, trigeminal neuralgia, asthma, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and a spinal hernia. These health problems make this prolonged emotional and financial struggle even more difficult, but I refuse to give up on my son.

I am not asking for money for luxury or personal comfort. The donations will help cover my legal representation, enforcement costs and other necessary expenses so that I can continue fighting legally to see Antonio and pursue my case for his primary residence to be established with me.

Antonio needs his mother, and I need my son. I simply want the chance to hold him again and be present in his life.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to continuing this fight for Antonio.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading our story and supporting us. ❤️