Help a Disabled Veteran Access Critical Treatment

Aloha, my name is Meldrick Goeas, I’m 31 years old, a father of two daughters and a USAF disabled veteran.





I am raising funds for an experimental treatment program in Japan involving dual filtration plasmapheresis (DFPP) and stem cell growth factor infusions. I will have 4 DFPP filtrations and 20 SGF infusions. The total goal for this fundraiser is $30,000 and will cover only the treatment costs, which are approximately $15,000 per week for four weeks. This does not include airfare, lodging, meals, or other travel related expenses.





Four years ago, my life changed forever.





Before all of this happened, I was active, healthy, and full of plans for the future. I never imagined that I would spend years fighting simply to make it through each day.





What started as health problems after the COVID vaccination quickly turned into a nightmare that has completely transformed my life. I developed severe heart inflammation (Myocarditis and Pericarditis) and ongoing cardiovascular complications that doctors have struggled to fully resolve. Since then, I have lived with constant chest pain, heart rhythm problems, dizziness, crushing fatigue, and debilitating flare-ups that leave me unable to function normally.





These past 4 years I’ve been confined to my bed, unable to work and it’s been absolute agony watching life pass by while my body refuses to cooperate. Simple things that most people take for granted like walking, exercising, traveling, working, and spending quality time with loved ones have become enormous challenges.





Over the years, I have seen countless doctors, undergone extensive testing, and tried numerous treatments. While some medications help control my symptoms (prednisone & colchicine), they have not provided a lasting solution. Every time I begin to feel hopeful, another flare reminds me that this battle is far from over.





Recently, specialists have identified advanced treatment options that may finally address the underlying inflammation and immune dysfunction driving my condition. These treatments offer hope where conventional approaches have fallen short. Unfortunately, many of these therapies are not fully covered by insurance and require significant medical expenses.





I am seeking to raise $30,000 to help cover the debt that is to come from specialized medical treatment, consultations, testing, and related expenses.





This fundraiser represents more than financial assistance it represents hope. Hope that I can regain my health.





Asking for help is not easy. I have spent years trying to fight this battle on my own. But today, I am humbly reaching out.





If you are able to donate, share this fundraiser, or simply keep me in your prayers, I would be deeply grateful. Every contribution, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to the treatment I desperately need.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, and for giving me hope during one of the most difficult chapters of my life. God bless you all.





With gratitude,

Meldrick



