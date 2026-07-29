Help Me Fight for My Children

Hello everyone,

My name is Asia, and I am currently in the middle of a difficult custody battle involving my two boys. I never imagined I would be in a position where I would need to publicly ask for help, but right now I am doing everything I can to protect my children, maintain stability for them, and make sure their voices and best interests are properly represented.

Their father is attempting to take the boys away from me, and I am facing overwhelming legal expenses trying to defend myself and fight for my rights as their mother. This process has been emotionally and financially exhausting. Between attorney fees, court costs, filing expenses, transportation, and missed work, the burden has become more than I can manage alone.

My children are my entire world. I have always worked hard to provide for them, care for them, and create a loving and stable home. I am asking for support so I can continue securing proper legal representation and remain strong throughout this process.

Funds raised will help cover:

Attorney retainers and legal representation Court filing fees and custody-related expenses Transportation and court appearance costs Household and childcare expenses during the legal process

If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign and keeping my boys and me in your prayers would mean so much to us.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and encouragement during one of the hardest times in my life.

With gratitude,

Asia



