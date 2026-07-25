Help Me Fight for Justice and a Safe New Beginning

Help Me Secure Justice and a Safe New Beginning

I never imagined I would be in a position where I would have to ask for help, but today I am reaching out with hope.

I am currently facing significant legal challenges while also working to relocate to a safe and stable place to rebuild my life. The financial burden of legal representation, litigation expenses, moving costs, and temporary housing has become overwhelming, and I cannot do this alone.

I am committed to resolving these matters through the proper legal process. My goal is to secure experienced legal counsel, protect my rights, and create a safe, stable future.

How Your Support Will Help

Every donation will go directly toward:

Legal representation and litigation expenses – $25,500 Court filing fees and related legal costs – $2,000 Moving and relocation expenses – $7,500 Temporary housing, utilities, and essential living expenses – $5,000

Fundraising Goal: $40,000

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to stability and a fresh start. If you are unable to donate, I completely understand. Please consider sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, church, or community. Your prayers, encouragement, and support mean more than words can express.

Thank you for standing with me during one of the most difficult chapters of my life. Your kindness gives me hope and the opportunity to move forward.

With gratitude,

Blessing



