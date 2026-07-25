Help me fight cancer again

My name is Arthur, and I never imagined I would have to fight this battle a second time.

After being diagnosed with throat cancer, I underwent a full laryngectomy, which completely changed my life. I lost my voice and can no longer speak the way I once did. The surgery saved my life, but it also cost me my career. Because I can no longer communicate verbally, I lost my job and have struggled to support myself.

Now, I’ve received heartbreaking news: my cancer has returned.

I must go through chemotherapy and radiation all over again. While I’m determined to keep fighting, the financial burden has become overwhelming. Between medical treatments, medications, transportation to appointments, and everyday living expenses, I simply cannot do this alone.

Asking for help has never been easy for me, but today I have no choice. If you are able to donate, no matter the amount, it will help me focus on what matters most—fighting this disease and getting through treatment. If you aren’t able to give financially, I completely understand. Sharing my story with your family, friends, and community would mean the world to me.

To everyone who has supported me, prayed for me, encouraged me, or simply taken the time to read my story—thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your kindness gives me strength on the days when I need it most.

I refuse to give up. I’m putting my faith in God, my doctors, my family, and the generosity of people who believe that no one should have to fight cancer alone.

Thank you for standing with me during this journey.





With gratitude

Arthur