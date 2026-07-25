Help Me Fight Back: Justice Against Government Retaliation and Due Process Violations





They Silenced Me. Now I'm Fighting Back — Pro Se, Alone, But Not Giving Up.





Let me tell you something most people never have to learn the hard way: the system does not protect you just because you're right.





I found that out when I exercised my constitutional rights — my right to free speech, my right to a free press, my right to petition my government — and instead of being heard, I was punished for it.





Based on fabricated statements, I was targeted with First Amendment retaliation. Members of the Sokaogon Chippewa Community Tribal Council violated my due process rights — and when I tried to hold them accountable, Department of Corrections employees helped cover it up. The result? A false imprisonment revocation sentence of six months — six months of my life, taken from me, because I refused to stay quiet.





Here's the truth: I am not a lawyer. I don't have a law firm behind me. I don't have a team of paralegals.





What I have is the truth, the law, and the will to fight for both — pro se, case by case, page by page.





Why I'm Doing This Alone — And Why I Need You





Litigating pro se isn't a shortcut. It's not the easy road. It's the only road available to someone who has been wronged by people with power, badges, and government backing — and no budget to hire a $400-an-hour attorney to do it for them.





Every single day, I am:





- Researching case law for hours, teaching myself procedure, precedent, and constitutional doctrine most people spend three years in law school learning

- Drafting and filing legal documents — motions, briefs, petitions — that must meet the same standard as anything filed by a licensed attorney

- Paying filing fees out of pocket, case after case, just to keep my claims alive in front of a judge

- Buying basic supplies — paper, printing, postage, legal research access — because none of this is free, and none of it waits for me to catch up financially





This is a full-time job I did not choose, fighting people who violated my rights and then tried to bury the evidence of it. And I am doing it without pay, without a firm, and without help — unless people like you step in.





What Your Donation Actually Does





This isn't a vague ask. Here's exactly where your support goes:





- Court filing fees for multiple active cases

- Legal research tools and case law access so my filings are accurate, sharp, and hard to dismiss

- Printing, copying, mailing, and office supplies required for every motion and every exhibit

- Time — every dollar you give buys me hours I can spend on research and drafting instead of scrambling to cover basic costs





Every contribution — $10, $25, $100 — moves these cases forward. Underfunded pro se litigants lose not because they're wrong, but because they run out of resources before the truth gets its day in court. I refuse to let that be my story.





This Is Bigger Than One Case





When tribal officials can fabricate statements to punish someone for speaking out, and DOC employees can look the other way to protect them, that is not justice — that is a warning to everyone else who might ever think about speaking up.





If retaliation like this goes unchallenged, it doesn't stay contained. It sets a precedent. It tells every whistleblower, every journalist, every citizen who dares to petition their government: stay quiet, or this happens to you too.





I am not willing to accept that. And I don't think you are either.





Here's What I'm Asking You to Do — Right Now





You don't need to be a lawyer to make a difference in a fight for justice. You just need to care enough to act.





Here's your call to action:





1. Donate now — whatever you can give moves these cases forward today, not someday.

2. Share this campaign with five people who believe the Constitution should mean something for everyone, not just the well-connected.

3. Follow this page for updates on every filing, every hearing, every step of this fight.





This fight is happening right now, with deadlines that don't wait and fees that don't negotiate. Every day without funding is a day closer to a missed filing, a missed opportunity, a door closing on accountability.





I've already given my time, my energy, and my freedom to this fight. Now I'm asking you to help me finish it.





👉 Click the donate button or send Cashapp to $chinoden07. Give what you can. Share this with everyone you know. Let's make sure the truth doesn't get buried under a stack of fabricated statements and unpaid filing fees.





Thank you for standing with me.





Disclaimer: This campaign is intended to raise funds for legal costs associated with active, ongoing litigation. Details of each case are matters of public record as they proceed through the applicable courts.



