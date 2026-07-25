Help me Fight against my trans brother removal.

My name is Ashley and since my Mother passed; I had the unfortunate luck to be left with my brother. He hasn't spoken much to his family since he moved, but we still communicate. At 16, my mom died from Stage 4 breast cancer. She let me do everything, and I loved her immensely. She and my father were true patriots who unfortunately were chain smokers, and I wish they took their health as seriously as I take mine now. So once I went to live with my brother after their passing because I was still a minor and didn't realize the lifestyle that he was now living. He was my guardian, and I did my best to accept his homosexual lifestyle, but it was something I wasn't used to. I did my best to keep an open mind to the entire situation, but what could I really do? I was 17, still in high school, and had nowhere to go.

Eventually, my brother put me out two weeks ago, and I'm in a very compromising situation. I came home, and my brother had a trans woman, half naked, coming out of my room with a skirt, saying Your sister has a small body, but I can still get into this. I started to freak out. I felt so violated, and I didn't understand why my brother didn't feel the way I felt. In turn, he made it seem like I was the problem, that I should be grateful even to be there, because she, this man, listed 6 of my 55 frames as having more rights than me.

You told me I'm like his friend; I can get the hell out. I feel so scared here sometimes. I started working my second job and ubering to stay away from the house. I am asking for help. I found a 1-bedroom apartment for 1150 a month. I can afford it, but I can't afford the first security deposit and the first month's rent. If anyone can help, even with a dollar, I would appreciate it. Even if you can't, thank you for reading this; maybe send a kind word or advice. I miss my mom.