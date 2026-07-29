Help me feed local animal wildlife exist

I am someone who loves supports and feeds all of gods creations. Local habitats of foxes, squirrels, all birds have been struggling for food as well the ecosystem inwhich I have been trying to help and generate by planting seeds, trees and food sources for them to survive. Creating shelters as well as food for all of gods creatures. All on my hard work weekly salary . I will never stop serving Gods Country. I hope someone feels the way I do and give a helping hand. Thank you