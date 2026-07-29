Help Me Feed Hunger And Souls

Hello my name is Kymberlee, I have a heart for for the hungry. I want to feed their bellies and my church fee their souls. I only asked for the amount I did so I could get a shuttle van to brings those to the storehouse, otherwise could not attend. I have volunteered for homeless shelters and food banks locally and see the need, for food for belly and food for the soul.

Proverbs 19:17 "Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and He will repay them for what they have done.

I will be lending my time, but I need financial blessings to lend to the cause.

God Bless you all for everything you do.