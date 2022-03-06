GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Me Escape an Unsafe Home Before My Health Dec

Goal$5,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byEulalia Barreiro

Fundraiser funds will be received by Eulalia Barreiro

Help Me Escape an Unsafe Home Before My Health Dec

Hello, my name is Eulalia, and I'm asking for your help during one of the most difficult times in my life.

For quite some time, I have been living with a cockroach infestation in my apartment. I did everything I could to manage it and reported the problem, but it was never addressed in a timely or effective manner. Recently, the infestation has become completely out of control, making my home unsafe and unlivable.

The ongoing infestation has taken a serious toll on my health. I have asthma, and my breathing has become so severe that I have been hospitalized. I am also experiencing ongoing stomach problems that I've never had before, and my overall health continues to decline. Because I have become so weak, I will now need to hire help to move, something I never imagined I would have to do.

Unfortunately, many of my belongings and furniture have been ruined by the infestation and cannot safely be taken with me. I will need to replace essential items, including a bed, couch, dresser, table, and other basic household necessities.

I'm raising funds to help cover moving expenses, professional moving assistance, and the cost of replacing the essential items I've lost so I can start over in a safe, healthy home. Resources in my area are extremely limited, and although finding another apartment is important, starting over has become financially and physically overwhelming.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will help me take the next step toward a safe place to live. If you're unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean the world to me.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers during this difficult time.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,100 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,875 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve