Help Me Escape an Unsafe Home Before My Health Dec

Hello, my name is Eulalia, and I'm asking for your help during one of the most difficult times in my life.

For quite some time, I have been living with a cockroach infestation in my apartment. I did everything I could to manage it and reported the problem, but it was never addressed in a timely or effective manner. Recently, the infestation has become completely out of control, making my home unsafe and unlivable.

The ongoing infestation has taken a serious toll on my health. I have asthma, and my breathing has become so severe that I have been hospitalized. I am also experiencing ongoing stomach problems that I've never had before, and my overall health continues to decline. Because I have become so weak, I will now need to hire help to move, something I never imagined I would have to do.

Unfortunately, many of my belongings and furniture have been ruined by the infestation and cannot safely be taken with me. I will need to replace essential items, including a bed, couch, dresser, table, and other basic household necessities.

I'm raising funds to help cover moving expenses, professional moving assistance, and the cost of replacing the essential items I've lost so I can start over in a safe, healthy home. Resources in my area are extremely limited, and although finding another apartment is important, starting over has become financially and physically overwhelming.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will help me take the next step toward a safe place to live. If you're unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean the world to me.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers during this difficult time.