Help Me Escape an Abusive Situation

My name is Emika, and I am asking for help because I am trying to escape a painful situation and rebuild my life.

I lost my father when I was 5 years old, and growing up without him has been incredibly difficult. For years, I have been living in a home environment where I experience emotional, mental, and physical abuse. I am often told to leave the house and have even been told things that have pushed me toward thoughts of giving up.

I work hard and try my best to survive. I help pay bills and buy groceries, but I still feel like I am constantly failing in my mother’s eyes. I live with the fear that I will be forced out and left with nowhere safe to go.

I do not have a strong support system or people around me who can help. I want to leave my country and create a safe, independent life, but my current income is not enough to cover the costs of moving.

Any support will help me with relocation, housing, and starting over. If you cannot donate, sharing my story would mean so much.

Thank you for giving me hope.