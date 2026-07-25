Help Me Escape Alive

Sometimes, people find themselves in situations they never expected, and it can feel overwhelming to navigate. That's where my friend is at. She is in a extremely abusive relationship that she is having a hard time escaping from. The police have been involved, she had a restraining order, nothing stopped him. She needs assistance to completely disappear from him. We have a plan but lack the funds to do so. She is in a life or death situation, HE IS GOING TO KILL HER EVENTUALLY. I'm begging for any assistance you can give. Your contribution, no matter the size, can provide much-needed assistance and show someone they aren't alone.