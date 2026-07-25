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Help Me Escape Abuse And Secure My Son's Future

GoalKES 1,500,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byNur Sheikh

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nur Sheikh

Help Me Escape Abuse And Secure My Son's Future

Hello, my name is Nuru. I am an unemployed single mother of a 4-year-old son, Mo, and we live in Kenya. I am reaching out with a heavy heart, in a moment of deep desperation, to ask for your help.


My son and I are currently living with my parents, but what should have been a place of safety has instead become a place of fear and distress. I am a survivor of domestic violence and have endured ongoing emotional and psychological abuse from both Mo’s father and my own father. Living in this environment every day has affected me deeply, leaving me feeling unsafe, controlled, and constantly on edge.


Although Mo’s father sends money to my father for his upkeep and school fees, I have no access to it and no say in how it is used. I am excluded from decisions about my own child’s well-being. At home, I live under constant surveillance from my father. Food is tightly controlled and monitored, and we are often made to feel like a burden for simply trying to meet basic needs. The environment is tense, unpredictable, and emotionally draining, and it has taken a serious toll on my mental and emotional health.


I have been repeatedly threatened with eviction—sometimes with the possibility of being separated from my son—and this continues to happen frequently. Living with the constant fear of losing my home or my child has been terrifying.


This pattern of threats has also come from Mo’s father. In the past, he repeatedly threatened to stop supporting our son, and he has now followed through by refusing to continue paying for his school fees. This has put my child’s education at immediate risk and left us in an even more vulnerable and uncertain position.


Because of the conditions I am living under, I have not yet been able to secure work in Kenya despite my efforts since returning from abroad. Although I have studied English Language and Literature, the instability, control, and emotional strain in my current environment have made it extremely difficult to rebuild my life or move forward. As a result, I remain without a stable source of income and am unable to support myself and my son.


Living through abuse, fear, and constant uncertainty has not only affected my life—it has shaped my desire to help others who are going through the same pain. I understand what it feels like to be trapped, unheard, and without support. This is why I am determined to change our future.


I am seeking support not only to cover my son’s urgent school fees, but also to pursue a master’s degree in psychology. My goal is deeply personal: I want to use my education to support individuals who are experiencing abuse and emotional hardship, especially women and children who feel voiceless and trapped. I want to be able to offer the understanding, guidance, and support that I have needed but struggled to find. At the same time, this path will allow me to secure stable employment and create a safe, independent life for my son and me.


Right now, we are in a very fragile and urgent situation. Any support, no matter how small, will help us move toward safety, stability, and a better future. Your support will not only help secure my son’s education but also give me a real opportunity to break free from this environment and rebuild our lives with dignity and hope.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you may be able to offer.


God bless.

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