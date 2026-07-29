Help Me Escape $18K Debt While Awaiting SSDI

I’ve been waiting 2 years for my SSDI disability approval, and it’s pushed me into a severe financial crisis.Since July 2025, I’ve been stuck in the DDS (Disability Determination Services) stage. With no income coming in, I’ve had to rely on credit cards and personal loans just to cover basic living expenses, rent, food, and medical costs. I’m now $18,000 in debt, and everything is about to collapse.I’m physically unable to work, and the long SSDI wait has left me with no safety net. I’m doing everything I can to get through this process, but I desperately need help to avoid financial ruin while I wait for the benefits I’ve paid into for years.Any donation — even $10 or $20 — will go directly toward paying down this crushing debt and keeping me stable until SSDI is finally approved.Thank you from the bottom of my heart for any support, prayers, or shares. I truly wouldn’t ask if I wasn’t running out of options.







