Help me escape

I'm 17, I desperately need to get out of an abusive home, I've been trying to get out since the day j turned 16, I'll be 18 in August, this money will help me afford an Uber to ride to safety, food, and eventually maybe be able to get a job at somewhere that pays me, I don't have a job because my abusive family forced me to quit, I have had 3 dcs cases, police reports filed and so much more, but they all believed him because they said it's emotional/mental, and they can't do anything about physical