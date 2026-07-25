Help Me Equip Pastors in Guatemala

This fall, I have the privilege of traveling to Guatemala with IBAC to help train pastors and church leaders who have little or no access to formal theological education.





Multiply Church has graciously covered my airfare, and I am seeking to raise $1,000 for meals, lodging, transportation, and training materials.





Each session brings together more than 70 pastors from across Guatemala. Many faithfully shepherd churches while working full-time jobs and have never had the opportunity to attend Bible college or seminary. Through IBAC’s mobile Bible institute, they receive rigorous, biblically faithful theological training comparable to undergraduate-level coursework.





What I love about this ministry is that it equips local pastors to rightly handle God’s Word, shepherd their churches well, and train others to do the same (2 Timothy 2:2). The impact reaches far beyond one week, multiplying through churches, communities, and future generations.





Every gift, large or small, will help make this training possible. I would also be grateful for your prayers for safe travel, receptive hearts, strength for the pastors attending, and lasting fruit from God’s Word.





Thank you for considering partnering with me as we help strengthen Christ’s church among the nations.