Help me emergency

Hi my name is Grace I am a single mother with 2 children and I have been attacked in my body. I really need some financial help as i go through this. I keep getting multiple infections in my kidneys, kidney stones and now i recently almost fell down my stairs and some disks came out and i have fractures in my vertebrae so now i am unable to walk or drive very well. Not to mention i broke my knee as well. As you may understand this is a very bad time for my family and every little bit counts.