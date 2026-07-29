HELP ME EDUCATE MY GIRLS

Salam/Hello People With Good Hearts,





My name is Omar, and I am a father trying to hold together two struggling households while making sure my children do not lose their future.





I have three daughters. Two of them are teenage girls, ages 16 and 14, from my previous marriage. They were living with me and my current wife, but sadly the situation inside the home became very difficult. Tension between them and their stepmother continued to grow, and after many painful attempts to make things work peacefully, I had no choice but to arrange a separate place for my daughters to live.





Now I carry the responsibility of two homes.





My daughters are still very young to be living without parents beside them every day, so I am constantly traveling back and forth to check on them, make sure they are safe, fed, emotionally okay, and protected from the dangers of the world. At the same time, I also care for my current family, including my two-year-old baby girl and my wife's 12-year-old son.





Because of this situation, I slowly lost focus on my regular work and eventually my job failed. I then tried starting a small accessories shop with hope that I could rebuild my life and support everyone, but the business has struggled badly because my responsibilities are divided in so many directions.





The hardest part of all this is watching my daughters fall behind in education. They are intelligent girls with dreams, but financial hardship and family instability have interrupted their schooling. As a father, nothing hurts me more than seeing them lose opportunities simply because I cannot keep up financially.





I am asking for help so I can:





Continue providing a safe place for my daughters to live





Pay for their education and school needs





Support basic living expenses for both households





Stabilize my small business so I can become self-sufficient again









I am not asking for luxury. I am only asking for a chance to keep my children safe, educated, and hopeful about their future.





Even a small donation can help lighten the weight I have been carrying alone. If you cannot donate, please share this campaign and keep my family in your prayers.





Thank you for reading my story and for giving hope to a struggling father trying his best not to fail his children.