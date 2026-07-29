Help me educate my children and build their future

My name is Purity and I am teacher and amother of three children I work hard everyday to provide for my family but my income is not enough to meet our needs.

My greatest wish is to keep my children in school and give them a brighter future.At the same timei want to take ashort course in customer care or records keeping management so that I can qualify for abetter job,opportunities and improve our future.

Every contribution no matter how small will help pay for my kids school expenses..if you are unable to donate please consider sharing myfundraiser with others..your kindness,prayers and support mean more than words can express.Thank you for believing in me and my children.