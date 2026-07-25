Help me eat again

Hi there, my name is Brooklyn and for the last five years I have not been able to chew on the left side of my mouth. I am a stay at home mom, and a caregiver to my elderly family. Due to this, I have not had a job since my son was a year old. I would’ve continued to suffer in silence had my right incisor, not broken. But it has, so now eating and talking are extremely painful. I have insurance, but none of the dentists that I could go see would accept the insurance that I have (nor were they accepting new patients). Now I am stuck going through Aspen dental who is charging a very large amount. I have several cavities, I require at least two extractions, and I will need a couple of crowns to prevent further decay. Anything helps to not have to depend on the small support system that I have relied on for years. Currently my payment plans are set at $230 a month, but this is the full cost. Thank you in advance to anyone who takes the time to read this, and an even bigger thank you to anyone who can donate.







