Help Me Earn My Wings!

Hello, my name is María Forero.





I’m not asking for an easy life — I’m asking for a chance.





When I was 11, I lost my father. My life changed overnight, and I learned very early what it means to fight for your family and keep going even when everything feels impossible.





Years later, I was diagnosed with a teratoma and went through chemotherapy and surgery. It was one of the hardest moments of my life, but it also made me stronger and more determined to keep building a future I could be proud of.





Three years ago, I moved from Bogotá, Colombia to the United States with my family to start over. We had nothing. I worked whatever I could — waitress, bartender, delivery driver, rideshare, logistics — just to keep us going. At one point, I became the main support for my family when my mother couldn’t find work.





Through everything, I never stopped chasing my dream of becoming a pilot.





I also want to share something important about who I am beyond work and school: I’ve always believed in giving back. I’ve volunteered with community organizations and spent time teaching art and photography to kids and people in need. Helping others has always been part of my life, even when I didn’t have much myself.





Today, I am finally close to becoming a pilot. I’ve secured a position in aviation and am preparing to start my Bachelor of Science in Aviation. But flight training costs are overwhelming, and I cannot do this alone.





I am not asking for someone to build my future. I am asking for help crossing the final distance to it.





All donations will go directly toward:

✈️ Flight training hours

✈️ Pilot certifications

✈️ Aviation education expenses

✈️ Required materials and fees





If you cannot donate, sharing this means just as much.





My father never got to see me become who I am today. But I know he would be proud that I never gave up.





Thank you for believing in my dream.





— María Forero



